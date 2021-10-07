Adele looks out of this world in plunging regal gown for cover of VOGUE Gorgeous!

Adele had fans talking on Thursday when she shared the incredible news that she was the cover star of British Vogue and American Vogue.

MORE: Adele shares secret to her weight loss as she reveals glimpse inside LA home

The British cover sees the superstar rocking her trademark voluminous hair and a smokey cat eye, but it was her regal gown that had everyone shocked.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adele shares celebratory video from inside her gorgeous LA home

The bold yellow dress featured a bardot style neckline with a corset that showed off Adele's gorgeous figure.

"God is a woman," commented one fan as others simply shared heart and heart-eyed emojis.

MORE: Adele looks phenomenal in heels and quirky printed jacket during rare appearance

READ: Meghan Markle's 9 health and fitness secrets are not what you'd expect

"Imagine four larger than life Brits tasmanian deviling around Milk Studios in Manhattan all under the watchful eagle eye of the myth, the legend, the most iconic and hilarious Steven Meisel! We caused havoc," Adele captioned the post.

"Thank you Edward, Steven, Pat, Guido, and Giles. To glam, wardrobe, the crew, and everyone at British Vogue… In the words of Pat herself - 'MAJJJJJOOORRR BAAAAABBBEZZZZ'."

For the American cover, she wore a emerald green gown with a deep V neckline and wrap detailing, and revealed that the "Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was still under construction at the time, let us use their incredible rooftop and grounds to shoot me dressed up and looking rather fancy if I do say so myself!"

"A little bit of Tottenham in Hollywood’s Museum!" she added.

The cover celebrates the singer's return to the spotlight, six years after her last release. Her new single will drop on 15 October and the album will hit on 19 November.

The 33-year-old has been hitting headlines of late due to her transformative weight loss, which has gained plenty of attention from her fans.

During an appearance on NBC show Saturday Night Live, Adele joked about her weight loss to viewers, sharing: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose."

Her former personal trainer Pete Geracimo gave an insight into Adele's motivation to get fit.

Adele has lost seven stone over the past few years

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only.

"She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo."

But the mom-of-one has also shared how she is not a fan of the gym, previously telling Rolling Stone magazine: "I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the [expletive] gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox