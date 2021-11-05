Vogue Williams looks too gorgeous for words in this cosy knit dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another gorgeous Vogue Williams outfit! The star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, shared a pretty video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, gushing all about her favourite knit dress.

The fitted number comes from royal-approved designer Raey, and is made from recycled wool. And while Vogue admitted that she realised the £395 price tag was higher than some of her other fashion recommendations, she felt the quality was worth it.

The look was clearly popular with her followers, since Vogue revealed she had been inundated with messages after sharing the dress. "Link to my dress for those asking... it's not cheap but I love it!" she wrote.

Vogue looked gorgeous in the grey dress

Presenter Vogue also regularly appears on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, and always looks beautiful in her on-screen looks. For Friday's show, she chose to wear a dress from her Little Mistress collection, layering up with a snake print coat to face the cold.

Raey merino wool dress, £395, Matches Fashion

"Off to Leeds to do @packedlunchc4... dress is from @LittleMistressUK," she wrote. Vogue's monochrome midi costs £65 and is still available online - but it's selling out fast.

Little Mistress by Vogue Williams Mono Midaxi Dress, £65, Little Mistress

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews recently revealed to HELLO! that they are expecting their third child - a younger brother or sister for Theodore, three, and one-year-old Gigi.

"It'll be the more the merrier," she said. "Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

She also revealed that she plans to find out the sex of the baby, adding: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

