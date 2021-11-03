Pregnant Vogue Williams looks like a Bond girl in figure-hugging jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams wowed fans on Tuesday when she shared a series of photos to Instagram showing off her outfits of the week, after announcing she was expecting her third child on Sunday.

The pregnant Heart Radio host channeled her inner Bond girl in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit from Donna Ida. She styled the one-piece with a black and white Chanel bag and delicate gold accessories – stunning! Vogue wore her hair in a sleek ponytail, looking so sophisticated as she snapped one of her famous lift selfies.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "Always forgetting to post my outfits! Here's a chunk from last week [heart emoji] Always love to know which is your fave look?"

Fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "The black jumpsuit! Do tell where you bought it". Another agreed, gushing: "Jumpsuit of dreams," followed by a heart emoji.

Vogue Williams looked like a Bond girl in her black jumpsuit

The 'Cassandra' jumpsuit features short sleeves, statement buckles and a zip fastening. The trousers flare at the bottom to create a flattering silhouette, perfect for pairing with trainers or heels.

Cassandra Jumpsuit, £315, Donna Ida

It is still available to purchase online, however, if you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

Black Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, £35, PrettyLittleThing

Vogue has been killing the fashion game lately, and stunned fans earlier in the month in a cargo jacket and skinny jeans.

Taking to Instagram to post her signature 'outfit of the day' post, the star stood in an elevator, posing in the mirror to share details of her look.

Vogue looked incredible in ankle split trousers and cargo outerwear

"Today's lewk," penned the 36-year-old, who rocked a pair of skin-tight black trousers with a chic oversized roll-neck jumper and stylish utility jacket in khaki.

Vogue paired her off-duty outfit with elegant pointed-toe heels, lengthening her gym-honed legs.

Keeping with her military-style look, the mother-of-two styled her long blonde hair into a sleek low bun, sporting her signature gold accessories and statement red nails.

