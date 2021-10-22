Vogue Williams looks too gorgeous for words in her leather pencil dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams has exciting news for her fans - she's announced her latest collection launch with Little Mistress.

The star looked incredible as she shared her new dresses with her followers on Instagram Stories - looking particularly gorgeous in her two leather-look pencil dresses, which feature a leg split and body-hugging silhouette.

Vogue modelled the faux leather dress from her latest collection

She told fans: "A little leather number is essential! Love this, and it's got the little slit so it's easy to walk. A night out in this... yes please!"

She later showed off the midi in a burgundy shade, comparing it to a shade Hailey Bieber likes to wear. "Loved it so much that we did two colour ways... I think this is the Hailey Bieber... absolutely love this dress," she added.

The star launched her latest collection with Little Mistress

Vogue's new Little Mistress collection is set to launch on October 22 on the brand's website, and there's plenty more affordable dresses to choose from. The latest drop combines the presenter's love of colour with her excitement for dressing up for nights out this Autumn/Winter - and her faux leather dress is said to be her ultimate party piece.

Her PU dresses cost £58 - and it sounds like it's her ultimate pick from the new range.

The collection launches on 22 October

She has said of the launch: "I can't believe we are about to launch my second collection of Little Mistress by Vogue Williams! It's been fantastic designing this next drop and I'm excited to bring more looks to everyone.

"This time around I'm especially in love with the black leather dress; so sleek and cool, it can be dressed up or worn with boots and an oversized blazer for a more casual look." We're sold!

