Vogue Williams causes a stir in leather mini skirt and snakeskin boots

Vogue Williams delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a new photo to her social media – and wow.

The Heart Radio star looked sensational as she posed on a furry cream stool in what looks like her walk-in wardrobe, wearing a leather mini skirt and snakeskin knee-high boots. Vogue captioned the snap: "Getting ready to go out out…yea right, I'm an absolute Granny, bed by nine absolute LATEST!! Head to toe in @barebyvogue as always…sticking with the ultra dark foam at the moment!"

The mother-of-two showed off her golden glow in her mini skirt, which she styled with a simple white vest and delicate gold jewellery.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a natural makeup look, complete with brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Vogue Williams caused a stir in her snakeskin boots

Her loyal followers were quick to comment on the photo, and it's safe to say that they were loving the outfit. One gushed: "Wow those boots are absolutely stunning," while another added: "Gorgeous boots".

Her husband, Spencer Matthews, also couldn’t resist commenting on the pic, simply writing: "Wow," followed by a heart emoji. How sweet!

Sadly, Vogue did not share where her snakeskin shoes were from, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Beige snake leather slouch boots, £120, River Island

The 36-year-old has been sharing lots of her stylish looks lately, and wowed us earlier in the month when she wore an autumnal maxi dress for her appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Vogue looked ready for autumn in her stylish maxi dress

The frock was from one of her favourite brands, Hayley Menzies, and featured a waist-cinching belt and a flirty leg split. She added a pair of black leather knee-high boots, looking oh-so-sophisticated.

Pretty, glowing makeup and her signature loose curls completed her beauty look – and we bet she was inundated with comments from fans after sharing the outfit on social media.

