Vogue Williams loves these sculpting leggings so much, she practically lives in them

Vogue Williams knows a thing or two about activewear, since she often shares her love of working out with her fans on Instagram.

In fact, the star has since revealed that she has a particular favourite pair of leggings for both working out and staying comfy off-duty - Sweaty Betty's cult 'Power Gym' leggings.

WATCH: Vogue Williams makes a surprising royal revelation about daughter Gigi

Posting a gorgeous snap on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Best ever gym leggings linked... I live in these."

It looks like Vogue loves her leggings for her intensive workouts as well as walking in the park with her children and beloved dog Winnie, judging by her photo. She's not the only fan of Sweaty Betty's sculpting gymwear, either - the leggings have thousands of rave reviews from happy shoppers.

Vogue raves about her Sweaty Betty leggings

Costing £75, the leggings promise to be 'bum sculpting' and 'sweat wicking', as well as being 80 to 90 per cent squat-proof. Nice!

One buyer writes: "This is my third [pair of] power leggings and they are just great. The fitting is perfect, super comfortable material and the side pocket makes it perfect for carrying your phone while exercising."

Power gym leggings, £75, Sweaty Betty

Another said: "The only leggings you'll ever need. Perfect for all exercise and every day life, you'll never want to take these off. A must-have!"

TV and radio presenter Vogue always looks gorgeous in her fashion picks - whether off-duty or not - and recently shared a round-up of her favourite dresses from her appearances of late. "A few of my looks over the last few days," she captioned the snaps.



Vogue shared some gorgeous outfits with her followers

Vogue could be seen modelling everything from a lilac mini dress to a cosy cream coat and a pretty Boden midi - and fans were quick to tell her their favourites.

"Love them all, the white looks so cosy," one wrote, while another added: "Love them all. But that cream coat? Stunning!! Where from please?" A further fan wrote: "You look like Eva Mendes... love the last look and those boots."

