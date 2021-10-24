Vogue Williams stuns in elegant skinny jeans and cargo jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has been serving some seriously gorgeous looks of late, and her simple but sophisticated style on Sunday was no exception as the star arrived at the Heart Breakfast studios.

Taking to Instagram to post her signature 'outfit of the day' post, Vogue stood in an elevator, posing in the mirror to share details of her outfit.

"Today's lewk," penned the star, who rocked a pair of skin-tight black trousers with a chic oversized roll-neck jumper and stylish utility jacket in khaki.

Vogue paired her off-duty outfit with elegant pointed-toe heels, lengthening her gym-honed legs.

Vogue looked incredible in ankle split trousers and cargo outerwear

Keeping with her military-style look, the mother-of-two styled her long blonde hair into a sleek low bun, sporting delicate gold accessories and statement red nails.

The star's ensemble is partly from her own collection with high street store Little Mistress. Vogue chose to rock her black jersey trousers complete with statement ankle split and zip detailing.

Black Trousers, £21, Little Mistress

Vogue's £420 cargo jacket from Totême has almost sold out in every size, but we've found the ultimate high street dupe that would slot seamlessly into any autumnal wardrobe.

Amelia Military Jacket, £181, ALLSAINTS

It's not the first time this week Vogue has stunned us with her enviable wardrobe. On Friday, the star looked incredible as she shared new dresses from her collection with her followers on Instagram Stories - looking particularly gorgeous in her two leather-look pencil dresses, which feature a leg split and body-hugging silhouette.

She told fans: "A little leather number is essential! Love this, and it's got a little slit so it's easy to walk. A night out in this... yes please!"

She later showed off the midi in a burgundy shade, comparing it to a shade Hailey Bieber likes to wear. "Loved it so much that we did two colourways... I think this is the Hailey Bieber... absolutely love this dress," she added.

