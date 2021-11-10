Vogue Williams highlights blossoming baby bump in silky mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has been showcasing some seriously stylish maternity looks as of late, and Tuesday was no exception.

RELATED: Vogue Williams looks too gorgeous for words in this cosy knit dress

The Heart Radio star looked stunning in a bright pink, silky mini skirt from Valle and Vik, which highlighted her blossoming baby bump. She styled the skirt with a pretty lilac blouse, and we can't get enough of the fun colour combination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams looks sensational in leather-look pencil dress

Vogue shared the look to her Instagram Story, and could be heard saying: "Tonight's little outfit is from Valle and Vik, I'd say I have about five minutes before it doesn’t fit me anymore, but I love it!"

MORE: Pregnant Vogue Williams looks like a Bond girl in figure-hugging jumpsuit

The 36-year-old wore her hair in a sophisticated slicked back bun, accessorising with chunky gold jewellery and a sharp black manicure. She added a pair of clear heels which elongated her tanned legs.

Vogue Williams wowed in her pink mini skirt

If you love Vogue's look then you are in luck, as her skirt is still available to purchase online. It is made from sand-washed satin and features a flattering A-line shape and zip fastening at the back.

The Mini-A Skirt, £175, Valle and Vik

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative that we have found.

Pink Satin Mini Skirt, £10, PrettyLittleThing

Spencer Matthew's wife announced the exciting news that she was expecting her third child in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and revealed how her two children, Theodore, three, and one-year-old Gigi, reacted to the news.

"Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Opening up about finding out that Vogue is pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams' engagement ring cost Spencer Matthews 3x average house deposit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.