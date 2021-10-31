Exclusive: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting third child

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Vogue Williams has announced that she and her husband Spencer Matthews are expecting their third child – a new playmate for Theodore, three, and one-year-old Gigi – next Spring.

"It'll be the more the merrier," says Vogue, who was joined by her children on our photoshoot. "Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

The Irish-born TV and radio presenter, who plans on finding out the sex of the baby, added: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Opening up about finding out that Vogue is pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

Keeping the pregnancy under wraps while at work was relatively easy until Vogue's bump began to show a couple of weeks ago, but she and Spencer have had to remain tight-lipped when recording their podcast. "We had to cut something out the other day because Spenny almost gave it away," said Vogue.

Vogue is the proud mum to Theodore and Gigi

The star – who also presents TV shows including Irish gameshow The Big Deal, works on brand partnerships, has a weekend show on Heart radio and has launched two successful clothing ranges – doesn't plan on the pregnancy slowing her down. "I'll probably keep working up until the baby arrives. I wouldn't know what to do with myself if I wasn't working."

The couple also told how they are hoping to turn Spencer's upcoming work trip to New York into a mini-babymoon. "I've got a few meetings, but Vogue and I will spend time together," Spencer said. "When you're as busy as we are, sometimes you fail to make time for one another so we're treating this as an opportunity to enjoy each other's company."

The star is due in spring

Added the entrepreneur and former Made in Chelsea star: "We're very fortunate to be so close and happy together and it's a special thing to be able to grow our family."

