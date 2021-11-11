Jennifer Hudson wows in all-lace catsuit with the ultimate accessory She oozed confidence

Jennifer Hudson did Dolce and Gabbana proud on Wednesday night when she put on a show-stopping display in a catsuit by the fashion house.

The Dreamgirls songstress blew fans away with her performance at the CMA Awards and her outfit was perfection from head to toe.

Jennifer shared an image of herself on social media after the country music event in which she teamed the burgundy, lace ensemble with over-the-elbow gloves and a full, silk skirt complete with a train.

The singer topped the look off with sparkly high-heeled pumps and she looked amazing.

"Had such an amazing time tonight at the #CMAAwards ! Thank u for having me @cma ! @dolcegabbana," she wrote.

Jennifer blew everyone away with her look and her performance

Fans agreed as they commented on the image she posted on social media and said: "You killed it ma'am," and another added: "You get it right every time."

It wasn't just her look which was perfect though. The crowds went wild for her performance too.

One fan commented: "Girl you brought the house down!! Had me feeling like I was in a church revival," and another branded her performance, "amazing".

Jennifer brought the house down

Jennifer brought the roof down with her rendition of Aretha Franklin's, You Are My Sunshine and Nigh Life too.

It was her CMA Awards debut and she absolutely nailed it as she paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, who she recently portrayed in the biopic, Respect.

The crowd got to their feet and she was met with rounds of applause and cheers.

The awards in Nashville had an incredible lineup and Jennifer was joined by an array of other impressive performances from the likes of Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Blake Shelton too.

It may have been her first time taking the stage at the CMA Awards but something tells us it won't be Jennifer's last.

