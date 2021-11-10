Jane McDonald looks stunning in leopard print coat after revealing exciting news The Loose Women star is always stylish

Former Loose Women panellist Jane McDonald posed for a couple of new photos on Wednesday, and her fans were quick to share their appreciation for her fashion sense!

The stylish star took to Twitter, where her first picture showed Jane smiling and pushing her hair back from her face as she looked at the camera.

She wore a striking leopard-print coat over a yellow top, black leggings and knee-high brown leather boots. In the next photo, Jane beamed again as she rocked a pretty green top and matching trousers.

The singer captioned the images: "A few more photos from the filming of my upcoming TV series 'Jane McDonald's Yorkshire' - coming 2022 on @channel5_tv #JaneMcDonaldsYorkshire #Yorkshire."

The 58-year-old's followers responded with praise for both her outfits and the fact that she is returning to television. "Beautiful as always! Xxx," wrote one, while another commented: "Looking forward to it! [red heart emoji]."

"Looking lovely as ever," a third fan gushed, while a fourth agreed: "So beautiful and looking good." Last week, Jane was finally able to reveal the details of what she has been filming around Yorkshire.

Jane shared the outfit photos to Twitter

Over a series of tweets, the former cruise ship entertainer, who is from Wakefield, wrote: "Finally I can announce the exciting new Channel 5 series I've been working on for the past couple of months - Jane McDonald's Yorkshire.

"Here is a bit of information about the series... For Jane, Yorkshire is her home and always will be. Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire... the county she has called home all her life.

"The series will revisit the places Jane grew up in as she shares stories from her upbringing. As well as the wealth of history in Yorkshire’s landscape, ruins and heritage... this will be a personal journey for Jane, honouring the places where she grew up. The series will come to Channel 5 in 2022."

