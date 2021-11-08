We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele is back in the game and her fashion look is stronger than ever, along with her iconic eyeliner. The star has been favouring bold styles of late and we can't get enough of her new look.

Last month, the mother-of-one shared a snap of herself dressed up for a party, wearing a stunning style by Schiaparelli. The black dress had a bombastic whIte bustle and is all kinds of outfit goals.

The haute couture style was made just for her and would be utterly priceless - money can't buy this fancy number. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, the column dress in black wool crepe has draped ‘rosette’ sleeves in white silk taffeta and the singer also sported 'tooth' earrings.

We've found a seriously uncanny dupe which looks so similar.

Head to high street favourite & Other Stories, where you will find the hot-selling 'Off Shoulder Tulle Midi Dress.' Priced at £175, this Bardot style frock is defined by the statement tulle neckline and packs a powerful punch. Got any Christmas parties coming up? We've found your outfit, you can thank us later.

Off Shoulder Tulle Midi Dress, £175, & Other Stories

At the weekend, the Easy On Me singer was spotted sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show.

The Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swish Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.

Adele has kept her relationship under wraps but there have been appearances with her new beau here and there. The pair first stepped out together back in July, when they were spotted at an NBA Finals game in Los Angeles.

