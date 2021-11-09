Tracee Ellis Ross debuts dramatic new look and fans can't get enough Talk about fashion forward

Tracee Ellis Ross never shies away from a style statement and her latest is certainly bold.

The Black-ish actress dazzled her fans when she shared photos from her new photoshoot with Harpers Bazaar US on Instagram.,

"Bundled in @balenciaga for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now," she captioned the post, and the photos which accompanied it were stunning.

In the images, Tracee covered up her fabulous figure with an oversized, and very cozy-looking, black coat.

The puffy piece looked amazing on her and she pulled off Balenciaga with ease.

Her fans agreed, and commented: "Super queen," and, "a vibe effortlessly beautiful," while a third wrote: "Gorgeous. Epitome of elegance."

Tracee posed outdoors for the shoot but despite the lush, green backdrop, she stole the show.

The daughter of Diana Ross, recently shared a very different look when she stunned in a poolside snapshot wearing a gorgeous string bikini.

The actress was sunning it up in some dreamy destination as she dipped her feet into the cooling waters and cast a seductive look over her shoulder.

Tracee, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday, referenced her star sign in the caption, as she teased: "SCORPIO SZN ~ thirstayyyyyy."

Her fans were sent into a tailspin following the jaw-dropping post, with close friend Billy Porter enthusing: "OK!!! I see you!"

A second joked: "Oh miss Ross showing out," while a third added: "Chile the way my heart just stopped," and a fourth commented: "Here you go breaking the internet."

It doesn't seem to matter whether she's wearing a swimsuit, a red carpet gown or a tracksuit, Tracee can pull it off.

She's become known for her playful and refreshing fashion sense which leaves her fans on tenterhooks waiting to see what she's wearing next.

