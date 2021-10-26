Christina Aguilera shows off her fiery locks in risqué new photos Red hot return

Christina Aguilera is making the best of her big comeback as she left fans completely stunned with a new set of photos she shared.

The singer posted the series on her Instagram as she posed for the camera in full glam makeup and with her red hot new locks.

She wore nothing but a towel to cover her modesty as she sat behind-the-scenes of her new music video, even adding a selfie to the mix.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

"Behind the scenes," she simply captioned the shots, with an orange and a red heart emoji to match her new hairdo.

Fans immediately took to the comments to gush over the revealing new shots, as one fan commented: "FIRE FIRE FIRETINA!!!"

Another simply wrote: "DAYUM," with a third saying: "THE HOTTEST MAMACITA," and one adding: "We stan redhead xtina," and many others adding flame emojis.

Christina shared some revealing BTS snapshots from her new music video

The Say Something singer's new look came in time for her big return to music with her first Spanish-language single in years.

She released the single Pa Mis Muchachas (roughly translating to "for my girls") on Friday, which features Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole.

The singer left her fans in a frenzy when she shared the cover art for the track, including a picture of herself wearing a leather harness dress with a deep plunging neckline, and some see-through gloves.

The powerhouse vocalist also debuted her flaming red hair with the post and revealed that it was all part of her new look for her new era.

The singer made her return to music with Pa Mis Muchachas

She first teased the release with a short clip of two women in braids, her collaborators on the song, shot from behind walking into a crowded and dimly lit bar with a guitar playing in the back.

The song was revealed to be the lead single for Christina's second Spanish album, after 2000's Mi Reflejo, and her first studio record since 2018's Liberation.

