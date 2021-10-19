Christina Aguilera is red hot in brand new look as she makes long awaited return Red siren alert!

Christina Aguilera left fans absolutely stunned when she teased that she was potentially making her long awaited return to music over the weekend.

However, the singer left absolutely no takers with her latest post, showing off a new look and officially putting the speculation to rest.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a leather harness dress with a deep plunging neckline, and some see-through gloves.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

Christina topped it off, however, with a brand new hair style, rocking sleek red locks that really made her bright blue eyes pop.

She revealed in the caption that her new Spanish-language single would be titled Pa' Mis Muchachas (roughly translating to "for my girls") and would feature Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole.

"Pa' Mis Muchachas @iambeckyg @nathypeluso @nicki.nicole Viernes," she captioned the spicy shot.

Christina debuted a new hair do for her single

Fans were left in disbelief about the news of Christina's new music finally being confirmed, as one commented: "Honey I just almost fell down a flight of stairs when I saw this pic!!!!! AYE."

Another simply said: "OMG OMG OMG," with a third adding: "OMG I'M SCREAMING I LOVE U," and many others complimenting the hair.

The Ain't No Other Man singer got fans massively hyped when she dropped the first tease of new music with a cryptic video.

The performer shared a short clip of two women, possibly her collaborators on the song, from behind in braids walking into a crowded and dimly lit bar with a guitar playing in the back.

The singer teased upcoming music with a short and vague clip

Her followers instantly went into a frenzy as they dove into speculation and celebration about the singer's long-awaited return to music.

One commented: "Yeeeee here she comes!!!!" Another wrote: "OMG QUEEN! WE LOVE U. WELCOME BACK." Many others also used the moniker "Laxtina" to usher her return to Spanish-language music.

