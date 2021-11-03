Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news See you on stage!

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look.

The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.

What really stole the show was a visor she completed the look with, made of a mesh see-through fabric and lined with gems that actually emitted a sparkle.

The look emitted a mysterious aura, similar to the kind Christina had in the music video for her latest single, which she announced would be hitting the live stage soon.

The pop star shared with the post that she and her collaborators, Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole, would be bringing their song Pa Mis Muchachas to the Latin Grammys.

"@iambeckyg @nathypeluso @nicki.nicole… You ready?! @LatinGrammys here we come!! I'm so excited to perform 'Pa Mis Muchachas' with these talented women & can't wait for you to see the other surprises we have for you," she captioned the post.

Christina gave off a dark and brooding aura with a new look for her Latin Grammys reveal

Fans immediately broke out into a flurry of excitement and anticipation in the comments section, waiting to see the new single in its first live rendition.

One fan commented: "Yaaaaaas! Can't wait," with another saying: "YES MAMA!!! Power woman," and a third adding: "20 years after you won for Mi Reflejo!!!!"

The Genie in a Bottle singer has been nominated for three Latin Grammys in the past, winning Best Female Pop Vocal Album for her last Spanish-language record, Mi Reflejo, in 2001.

The new single kicks off the cycle for the singer's second Spanish-language record

The new single serves as the lead release off of an upcoming Spanish album, which will be her second, and her first full-length record since 2018's Liberation.

