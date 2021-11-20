Amanda Holden stuns in waist-cinching leather dress and knee-high boots

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden made another style statement on Friday in a gorgeous red leather dress for her stint on Heart FM.

The 50-year-old looked incredible in the figure-hugging frock, which featured a halter neck, flattering banded waist, and pencil-style skirt. Keeping the chill at bay, Amanda wore her midi dress with a black, long-sleeved top underneath and added a brown tartan trench coat over her shoulders.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff in beautiful blue skirt

Keeping with the leather theme, the TV star accessorised with a pair of burgundy knee-high boots and a matching bag and framed her face with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

Usually seen with her golden locks cascading down her shoulders, Amanda changed up her hairstyle and went for a chic top knot instead and kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip and bronzed cheeks.

Amanda's chosen dress is from celeb-favourite Sosandar and there is already a waitlist. However, you can currently buy a black or dark green version in select sizes.

Amanda looked gorgeous in head-to-toe leather

The presenter has been bringing the glam all week, and on Thursday she had us in awe when she wore a pair of cream thigh-high boots from Simmi Shoes.

Amanda paired the showstopping boots with a khaki mini dress from French Connection and accessorised with chunky gold jewellery.

Her 'Krista Knits Mini Dress' featured a knee-length fit, long sleeves, elongated cuffs, and a flattering high neckline. We recommend pairing it with thigh-high boots just like Amanda for the ultimate winter outfit.

Ruby Red Premium Leather Halter Neck Dress, £229, Sosandar

And on Monday night, Amanda channelled her inner Barbie in a bright pink bodycon dress that featured long sleeves, stylish shoulder pads and a flattering midi length.

It came in the most gorgeous bubblegum pink colour, which suited Amanda's blonde hair perfectly. She finished off the look with nude pointed-toe heels, which elongated her gym-honed legs, and delicate jewellery.

