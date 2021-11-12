Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in waist-cinching power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden brought the glamour on Friday morning when she wore a waist-cinching power suit from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen.

The Heart Radio presenter looked phenomenal in the burgundy number, which she paired with a simple white blouse. She finished off the outfit with pointed-toe heels that perfectly complimented the colours in her co-ord.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and went for a dramatic makeup look, sporting a black smokey eye, lots of contour and a glossy nude lip. She even changed up her black manicure for a softer, white nail polish to match her blouse.

The 'Geo Stretch Jacquard Tailored Jacket' from Karen Millen features the most unique retro print, giving it a 70s inspired look. It has sharply notched lapels and gold button closures, creating the most flattering silhouette. The website recommends pairing it with "a ladylike pussy bow blouse" for the ultimate vintage vibe.

Amanda Holden looked stunning in her suit

It is still available to purchase online, and the best news is that it is currently on sale! If you want to recreate Amanda's full look, her trousers are also available to purchase, and feature the same retro print with a high-rise fit, side pockets and straight legs.

Geo Stretch Jacquard Tailored Jacket, was £195 now £156, Karen Millen

Geo Stretch Jacquard Slim Leg Trouser, was £125 now £75, Karen Millen

This isn’t the first time this week that the star has been spotted in a power blazer, as on Wednesday morning Amanda channeled her inner Duchess when she wore bright red jacket from the brand.

It looked almost identical to Kate Middleton's Zara number that she was seen wearing at Wembley Stadium back in June to show her support for the England team as they played against Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 last-16 game.

Amanda looked just as stunning in her high street number, which she styled with a smart white shirt and flared denim jeans by Victoria Beckham. She accessorised with matching red boots, delicate gold jewellery and a red poppy for Remembrance Day, which she had pinned to the lapel of her jacket.

