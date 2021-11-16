Amanda Holden looks just like Barbie in dreamy pink dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden always looks amazing, and Monday night was no exception. The star dazzled in a dreamy pink dress during her live QVC appearance, and we can't help but think that she looked just like Barbie.

The Heart Radio presenter's frock was a bodycon style, with long sleeves, stylish shoulder pads and a flattering midi length. It came in the most gorgeous bubblegum pink colour, which suited Amanda's blonde hair perfectly.

She wore her locks in loose waves for the occasion, sporting her signature makeup look complete with a black smokey eye and a matching pink lip.

The 50-year-old finished off the look with nude pointed-toe heels, which elongated her gym-honed legs, and delicate jewellery.

Amanda Holden looked just like Barbie in her bodycon dress

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Join me live on @qvcuk now to shop my neon lights and more…#bundleberry".

Although Amanda did not share her exact outfit details, fans think that her dress is from designer Alex Perry. The pink version is no longer available, but you can shop the same style in a classic nude.

Alex Perry stretch-crepe midi dress, £1,300, Net-A-Porter

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this stunning alternative that we have sourced.

Structured stretch long sleeve dress, £156, Karen Millen

The mother-of-two has certainly been bringing the glitz and glamour as of late, and took to Instagram at the weekend to share a snap of herself reclining on an emerald green sofa, rocking a sequin mini dress complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and statement sparkles.

"Neon light from my #Bundleberry range is now on offer at @qvcuk #ad," she wrote, sporting a bouncy blow dry, a glowy makeup look and strappy silver heels.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment her stylish outfit. "Beautiful disco dress!" commented one fan, while another penned: "Ooohh love a disco night! You look stunning in that dress".

