Amanda Holden makes a statement in thigh-high boots and mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden had us in awe on Thursday when she wore a pair of cream thigh-high boots from Simmi Shoes for a morning at the Heart Radio studios.

RELATED: Amanda Holden is a disco queen in dazzling mini dress - and fans are swooning

The 50-year-old paired the showstopping boots with a khaki mini dress from French Connection and accessorised with chunky gold jewellery. She wore her blonde hair in glamorous waves and sported her signature makeup look, complete with a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

Amanda posed up a storm at the studios in her stylish outfit, sitting on a table with one leg over the other as she smiled at the camera.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in waist-cinching power suit

Her 'Krista Knits Mini Dress' features a knee-length fit, long sleeves, elongated cuffs and a flattering high neckline. We recommend pairing it with thigh-high boots just like Amanda for the ultimate winter outfit.

How amazing did Amanda Holden look?

Sadly, it seems that the star's exact shoes are no longer available online, however, check out this stunning alternative we have sourced. These cream, faux leather thigh-high boots from Pretty Little Thing look just like Amanda's, and are perfect for pairing with jeans and dresses this season.

Krista Knits Mini Dress, £95, French Connection

The presenter has been bringing the glam all week, and on Monday night Amanda channeled her inner Barbie in a bright pink bodycon dress.

Cream Faux Leather Thigh-High Boots, £50, PrettyLittleThing

The mother-of-two's frock featured long sleeves, stylish shoulder pads and a flattering midi length. It came in the most gorgeous bubblegum pink colour, which suited Amanda's blonde hair perfectly. She finished off the look with nude pointed-toe heels, which elongated her gym-honed legs, and delicate jewellery.

She wore her locks in loose waves and went for a matching pink lip – simply stunning! Sharing the look to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Join me live on @qvcuk now to shop my neon lights and more…#bundleberry".

Although Amanda did not share her exact outfit details, fans think that her dress is from designer Alex Perry.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden looks too beautiful in plunging blue velvet as she celebrates big moment

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.