Amanda Holden rocks power blazer and trousers - how stunning!

Amanda Holden channeled her inner Duchess on Wednesday morning when she wore a red blazer from Karen Millen that looked almost identical to Kate Middleton's Zara number that she was seen wearing at Wembley Stadium.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a symbolic red blazer back in June to show her support for the England team as they played against Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 last-16 game.

The Heart Radio presenter looked just as stunning in her high street number, which she styled with a smart white shirt and flared denim jeans by Victoria Beckham.

She accessorised with matching red boots, delicate gold jewellery and a red poppy for Remembrance Day, which she had pinned to the lapel of her jacket.

Amanda Holden looked so chic on Wednesday

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and a nude lip.

If you love Amanda's statement blazer as much as we do, then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase online.

Tailored Button Military Blazer, £148, Karen Millen

The tailored military style jacket features a nipped-in waist, inseam pockets, structured shoulders and a double-breasted closure front, giving it an ultra-flattering finish.

This isn't the first time that the star has channeled royalty. Earlier in September, Amanda wore the 'Mathilde Navy and Cream Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress' from high street favourite L.K.Bennett, which looked almost identical to Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress that she famously wore back in 2019.

Amanda Holden looked lovely in her L.K.Bennett dress

The frock featured the most gorgeous polka dot print, with a rounded cream collar, long sleeves, crystal buttons and a flattering nipped waist.

The 50-year-old styled the dress with a pair of sophisticated navy heels and her signature gold accessories, wearing her hair in loose waves and sporting a black smokey eye – stunning!

