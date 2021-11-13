Amanda Holden shimmies in glittery outfit during girls' weekend in Paris The radio star is away for the weekend

Amanda Holden has jetted to the city of love, but not with her husband Chris Hughes – she's in Paris for a fun girls' weekend and she looks incredible in her latest video.

The radio presenter uploaded a fun clip of her and her friends dancing at a restaurant in Paris while they were sat around for dinner. The ladies can be seen letting loose while the music plays, and Amanda looked incredible in her dazzling outfit. Opting for glitter for the night out, she wore a sparkly burgundy dress and kept her blonde locks down for the occasion.

She and her friends seemed to be enjoying fine food and wine at a beautiful candle-lit restaurant. Amanda captioned the video: "Mummies wkd in #Paris," as she tagged some of her pals.

Her Instagram Stories also show that the group had also enjoyed a racy show at Crazy Horse Paris, as well as cute cocktails at a dimly lit bar.

The star attended a show while in the capital

The star managed to squeeze in a spot of sightseeing too as she snapped a photograph of the Eiffel Tower all lit up at night – so stunning. Amanda simply wrote: "Bonsoir," alongside the iconic landmark.

The last time Amanda was away it was for an altogether different trip, as she enjoyed a sun-soaked break with her family during the half-term break.

Amanda did a spot of sightseeing

The star shared a beautiful photo from a beach location as she strolled along the sand in her orange Melissa Odabash bikini, with her hair slicked back in a topknot. "#sunshine... #familytime bikini available in orange," she captioned the photo.

On her Instagram Story, Amanda shared that she spent plenty of quality time with her daughters Lexi and Hollie - posting one snap cuddled up on a hammock, and another with Hollie as she headed out for a run in her Sweaty Betty activewear.

