Amanda Holden turns up the glam in figure-hugging leather trousers

How does Amanda Holden always look so amazing for her early morning starts at the Heart Radio studios? The star brought the glamour on Tuesday in a pair of dark green leather trousers from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, the presenter styled the trousers with a silky khaki blouse from Massimo Dutti, finishing off the outfit with a pair of pointed-toe ankle boots.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff in beautiful blue skirt

Amanda could be seen posing with one foot on a football, jokingly captioning the picture: "Always on the ball!" as she smiled at the camera.

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style, sporting a fierce black manicure and a black smokey eye to match.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Tuesday

The 50-year-old accessorised with delicate gold jewellery, perfectly complementing the tones of her autumnal ensemble.

Her khaki green leather-look leggings are still available to purchase online, and are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe this winter.

Khaki Green Leather Look Leggings, £49, Sosandar

They can be styled with everything from shirts and blouses to knitwear and coats. Simply add a pair of heeled boots like Amanda for the perfect desk-to-daywear outfit.

The mother-of-two appears to have purchased the leggings in every colour, as just last week she was spotted in the brand's chocolate brown version.

Amanda has her leather leggings in lots of colours

The star styled her leggings with a matching knitted jumper from Karen Millen and knee-high boots from Reiss. She finished off the look with a silk scarf tied around her neck, looking oh-so-chic as she posed for the camera.

Amanda wore her hair in tightly curled waves, adding an extra touch of glamour, and sported a statement makeup look, with a black smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

We can't get enough of the presenter's winter style, and can't wait to see what she will be wearing next!

