Carol Vorderman stuns in off-the-shoulder top in fun throwback photo

Carol Vorderman certainly brightened up our Sunday when she shared a fun throwback photo to her social media from her time on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Countdown presenter was all smiles as she posed in a bathtub with Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan and two male crew members. Carol and Ola could be seen holding glasses of champagne as they posed for the camera.

The 60-year-old captioned the picture: "One of those photos that you come across and think…'I have no idea why I'm in a bath with Ola @olajordan and two men' [laughing emoji] (I've quite a few in this category btw [laughing emoji] not bath scenarios necessarily…like what the…was I doing here? Life's never bloody dull!!!!) Anyway it must have been in Australia @imacelebrity and seems like a me thing so here we are…"

Carol looked stunning in the snap, wearing cream slim-fitting trousers and a patterned off-the-shoulder top that showcased her impressive tan. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Carol Vorderman shared the fun photo to her social media

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post, with one writing: "Loving and living life to the full," while another added: "Lovely pics guys enjoy".

The star appeared on the show back in 2016, and took to social media to speak about how it changed her as a person.

Carol opened up on Instagram about how the show changed her

"Omg @imacelebrity changed me so much," she wrote. "I've become OBSESSED (almost addicted) to being in fresh air…it's like I'm suffocating if I'm in anywhere closed in like a studio nowadays for more than an afternoon.

"Got my beautiful 4x4 @mantruckbusuk van #vanlife being converted so I can stay in it…I'll end up living in a field at this rate!!!! But HAPPY. And it’s this show that made the difference for me".

