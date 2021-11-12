Carol Vorderman always has the best fashion, and she proved that on Friday as she modelled a gorgeous tartan outfit.

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman reveals why Pride of Britain Awards were bittersweet following loss of friend

The Pride of Britain awards host was showing her pride in Scotland with the stunning grey ensemble. In a series of selfies posted on her Instagram Stories, she showed how the stunning outfit hugged her curves as the light grey fabric complimented her figure. Carol wore her hair loose, allowing it to flow down her shoulders and completed the look with a sparkly poppy to mark Remembrance Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle home DIY challenge

The former Countdown host didn't have a lot to say about her stunning outfit, only captioning one shot with the Scottish flag emoji and on a second, she wrote: "Having a lovely time."

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off national pride in 'ageless' skin-tight outfit as she shares reason for tears

READ: Carol Vorderman gives exciting update on her 'new man' - 'I'm a lucky girl'

The final photo showed her embracing a close friend, as she said: "With my Scottish sis @yvieburnett," finishing it with another Scottish flag emoji and the blue heart one.

The 60-year-old revealed her plans to travel to Scotland on Thursday as she posed in a comfy, green turtleneck jumper, completed with skintight jeans.

"Off to Bonnie Scotland," she teased at the time.

Carol looked gorgeous in the outfit

Carol recently had reason to celebrate as she was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and picked up the award in the most gorgeous frock.

She showed off her curves in the figure-hugging pale grey dress and heels, and revealed that the snap had been taken at her old Cambridge college, Sidney Sussex, before the pandemic.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off cosy living room – with fitness feature

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns GMB viewers in elegant bodycon dress

Speaking about her history with the college, she explained: "I graduated with a Master's degree in Engineering from @cambridgeuniversity many moons ago and have done my best to promote the language of engineering ever since... maths."

The presenter went on to share that by making her online maths school The Maths Factor free for all children during the first lockdown, she was proud to help 500,000 primary school children with their numeracy.

The star reunited with a close friend

She wrote: "I'm very proud of our team and of all the work the children did through that time. I get young children coming up to me every week now and calling me 'Aunty Carol' and saying how they love maths…

"I'm getting ever deeper involved with education and have been giving a lot for bursaries for young people to study engineering for a while now. Young people from a similar background to me... state school and on free school meals. Young people who may otherwise not get a chance… Life is good."

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in skin-tight V-neck jumpsuit for fun day out

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight leggings and knee-high boots

The star's followers were full of praise for her endeavours and her outfit, with astronaut Tim Peake commenting: "Congratulations Carol, you are a fantastic STEM ambassador!"

Others added: "You are an inspiration Carol, congratulations and lovely dress," and: "Beautiful, well done Carol."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.