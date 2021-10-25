Carol Vorderman looks unreal in curve-hugging dress to announce exciting news Carol Vorderman delighted fans with the news

Carol Vorderman delighted fans on Sunday when she took to social media to announce some exciting news about the Pride of Britain Awards.

RELATED: Carol Vorderman wows in ultra-sculpting leggings - and we need them ASAP

Posting a photo on Instagram, the former Countdown star looked unreal in a red, curve-hugging dress as she was joined by famous dancer Ashley Banjo. She captioned the snap: "Been dying to tell you but had to keep schtum until now…I'm thrilled that my bud @ashleybanjogram will be joining me to co-host this year's @PrideOfBritain. It's a special ceremony, and he's a special man [heart emoji] hoorayyyyyyyyyyyy".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears cut-out dress to return to the races

The 60-year-old looked sensational in the floor-length frock that perfectly highlighted her gym-honed figure.

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns in makeup free selfie – and looks flawless

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Nice dress," while others simply left a flurry of flame and heart-eye emojis.

Carol Vorderman looked radiant in the red dress

Carol styled the frock with a pair of open-toe heels and wore her hair in glamorous waves, looking gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

Ashley also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "The news is finally out and as you can see I'm pretty excited about it [laughing emoji] I'm officially co hosting the @prideofbritain awards alongside the legend that is @carolvorders After so many years hosting by herself, I feel very blessed to be able to be up there alongside her". The awards are taking place at the Grosvenor House in London and will air on 4 November. We can’t wait to see these two on our screens!

Earlier in the evening Carol announced that she had undergone a hair makeover for the special event, and shared a photo of herself sporting a brighter shade of blonde than usual.

Carol looked stunning as she showed off her new look

She revealed: "Gone a bit blonder for the @prideofbritain awards... Thank you thank you Kala @kalas_hair_boutique. #awardwinninghairdresser #Wales."

Her fans were quick to share their love for her new look, with their comments including: "Loving it xx," "Stunning," "Omg babe you're gorgeous, love the hair," and: "Wonderful."

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring bodycon mini dress