Carol Vorderman had her fans talking on Saturday as she prepared to take to the airwaves. The presenter posted some shots of her outfit for the day, and she looked phenomenal!

The 60-year-old posed up a storm in an eye-catching dress and shirt combination, and in her final photo she also flaunted some knee-high boots. Her dress looked beautiful, featuring a deep-blue velvet section that strapped around her shoulders, while the top section of the outfit was a beautiful cream colour. Carol hadn't appeared to have added any accessories to her outfit, but she allowed her locks to flow down the side of her shoulder.

The snaps gave fans a good look inside her walk-in wardrobe as well, which featured a dazzling array of outfits ranging from blue floral prints to striking reds.

And she had shoes to die for, featuring dozens of pairs of heels, boots and some stunning strappy heels.

"See you on air BBC RADIO WALES from 1130-2pm," she teased fans. "Rugby legends all the way today....Sir Gareth Edwards, Mike Phillips and our own Ian Goughy Goughy Mun."

She added: "Tune in @bbcsounds...loads of laughing. Great music and top chat."

The star sparked a reaction with her outfit

Fans fell in love with the former Countdown presenter's look. "Simply gorgeous," enthused one, while a second added: "Looking beautiful as always Carol and your hair looks lovely. Love the boots in the dress."

A third had high praise for the TV star, as they complimented: "God you are such a beautiful and stunning woman with a heart of gold Carol, have a weekend as beautiful as yourself."

Carol is HELLO!'s October Digital Cover star, and the former Countdown presenter spoke to us about how she stays so positive, and how she maintains her phenomenal figure.

Carol always looks amazing in her outfits

"Health is my big thing," she explained. "I like paddleboarding, hiking and walking. During the pandemic, I was driving everywhere, sometimes six hours a day and I'd end up with a Deliveroo and a glass of wine in the hotel just to get over the day.

"When we got to the long lockdown, I thought I can't do that again. I was feeling bloated and ill, so I switched it."

She continued: "I started weights for the first time [this year], and I kitted out my lounge in my Bristol house and that was really good. I was doing three weights sessions online [per week] for months which is when I started to drop the weight.

"I am very happy with my weight. I'm now a small size eight to ten and that's my happy place."

