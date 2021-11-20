Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging dress for special celebration with son Cameron The former Countdown star couldn't have been prouder

Carol Vorderman was the picture of elegance on Thursday to mark her son Cameron's graduation from Dundee University.

The former Countdown star looked gorgeous in a black dress that accentuated her curves in several happy photos she shared on Instagram to mark the momentous day. Carol teamed her waist-cinching midi number, which featured a boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, with a pair of matching stilettos with silver embellishments and a delicate silver necklace.

One photo saw the proud mum beaming with joy while posing beside Cameron, who was kitted out in a traditional graduation gown.

Other images were from the ceremony, and one included a program of events that revealed Cameron had completed his Master's degree in Animation and VFX with merit.

Captioning the images, Carol wrote: "Such a wonderful day @dundeeuni.

"So Cameron was in a special school with severe learning difficulties for most of his early life but he's worked hard and learned strategies and boy how he's turned it all around.

Carol looked gorgeous at Cameron's graduation ceremony

"I couldn't be prouder of him. We never dared to dream this day might come when he graduated with a first class honours last year and now a Masters degree in Animation and VFX...."

She concluded: "Thank you Dundee for giving him all that you have over the last year. Amazing."

Back in September, Carol opened up for the first time about the struggles to teach her son, who was "deemed unteachable" when he was at school.

During a candid chat with the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old discussed her youngest child's learning difficulties. She confessed it was "utterly heartbreaking" to see Cameron get rejected from schools as a child.

Carol is so proud of her son Cameron's achievements

Despite all this, 24-year-old Cameron - who Carol revealed has severe dyslexia, ADD, and ADHD – completed his master's degree in September and his mum couldn't wait to share the news.

Marking his university milestone following years of "endless bullying" and "changed schools," the TV star wrote on social media at the time: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

She added: "Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him."

