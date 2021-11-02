Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight leggings and knee-high boots

Carol Vorderman loves her leggings, and who can blame her? The star looked absolutely stunning on Tuesday when she posted a picture wearing a bold, camouflage pair that she styled with knee-high boots.

Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, the former Countdown presenter wrote: "Off to an airfield". Carol owns her own pilot's license and is passionate about planes, so we expect she was very excited for her fun day out.

The 60-year-old finished off the outfit with a simple, long sleeve T-shirt and wore her 'bronde' hair in loose waves. She sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Her leggings showed off her gym-honed figure, and Carol recently revealed that she started lifting weights earlier this year.

Carol Vorderman looked incredible on Tuesday

Speaking to HELLO! about her fitness secrets, the TV star said: "Health is my big thing. I like paddleboarding, hiking and walking. During the pandemic, I was driving everywhere, sometimes six hours a day and I'd end up with a Deliveroo and a glass of wine in the hotel just to get over the day. When we got to the long lockdown, I thought I can't do that again. I was feeling bloated and ill, so I switched it.

"I started weights for the first time [this year], and I kitted out my lounge in my Bristol house and that was really good. I was doing three weights sessions online [per week] for months which is when I started to drop the weight. I am very happy with my weight. I'm now a small size eight to ten and that's my happy place."

We can't get over how good Carol looks! The presenter recently took to the red carpet for the Pride of Britain Awards in a blue gown – and wow.

Carol looked amazing at the awards show

The gorgeous, tiered dress had a patterned design on its top half, and the bottom half was equally as eye-catching blue tulle.

Carol wore her hair down and looked stunning with some mascara, a nude lip and a necklace.

