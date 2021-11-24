Alex Scott could be a Spice Girl in silky sporty jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What we would give to raid Alex Scott's wardrobe! The One Show star rocked yet another showstopping outfit on Tuesday, taking to Instagram in a silky blue jumpsuit - and we're convinced Sporty Spice would love it.

Alex gave fans a rare glimpse inside her dressing room as she shared several behind the scenes clips glamming up for her latest filming stint. Donning a figure-hugging blue jumpsuit complete with contrast sporty seams, chic button detailing and a stylish open collar, the 37-year-old star looked so elegant in the regal blue ensemble.

Alex teamed her jumpsuit with heeled boots complete with a statement pointed toe.

The Football Focus star let her glossy dark hair fall past her shoulders in loose curls, filming herself as her makeup artist added finishing touches to her glamorous look. She looks incredible, don't you agree?

Alex's jumpsuit looked sporty and stylish

Alex's effortless glam is easy to recreate this season, with several button-down jumpsuits available online.

Team this gorgeous indigo jumpsuit with pointed-toe boots for the ultimate off-duty style.

Collared Plisse Jumpsuit, £39, ASOS

If you're wondering how the former Arsenal striker maintains her gym-honed figure and gets her incredible glow, Alex's recent video interview with Women's Health gave an insight into her impressive healthy lifestyle.

The star revealed how she loves a green juice in the morning and is partial to scrambled egg on toast and avocado. She explained: "I tried to get into the whole coffee thing but it really isn't me. I love my tea. No sugar, not too weak, not too strong."

Alex also previously revealed to juicemaster.com: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery. "I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."

