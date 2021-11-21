Alex Scott commands attention in sizzling red jumpsuit

The One Show presenter Alex Scott just posted a series of photos in the most incredible red jumpsuit from Suzanne Neville - and we're just as obsessed with her look as her doting fans.

SEE: Alex Scott causes a stir in dazzling mini dress in unseen birthday photos

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from behind the scenes at BBC's Children in Need for the filming of the show's 'Best Bits', the Football Focus star looked sensational in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that hugged her gym-honed figure. With a strapless neckline and seamless design, this could easily be the 37-year-old's most elegant ensemble to date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The One Show's Alex Scott wows in red hot dress

"Don’t look back in anger," wrote Alex, captioning the post which showed her looking over her right shoulder.

"It's pic 4 for me @tom.grennan [laughing emoji], BBC Children in Need best bits show today 2:50 pm," the star continued.

Alex stunned fans in her red hot jumpsuit

We were totally floored by Alex's glamorous transformation, complete with a daring red lipstick and dramatic smokey winged eyeliner to compliment her glowing makeup look.

Alex completed her outfit by wearing her raven hair in a sleek, straightened style that fell past her shoulders, and accessorizing with several pieces of dainty gold jewellery.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Alex Scott's family

SEE: Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

So chic! "Stunning Alex!" commented a fan, while another sweetly shared: "Absolutely loved this look."

"You are sizzlin' in red," commented a third fan - and we have to agree. It's not the first time this week Alex has caused a stir with her incredibly glamorous outfits.

The star posed for several behind the scenes snaps

On Saturday, the football pundit pulled out all the stops for her hosting duties for BBC's Children in Need, rocking a gorgeous black velvet dress with a square neckline that featured a daring split up to her thigh.

Alex teamed her showstopping frock with a matching black choker and a pair of platform heels. Sitting in a makeup chair with her hairstylist adding the finishing touches to her tresses, Alex joked: "Feel like it's 'big hair, don't care' day."

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.