Alex Scott's chic look pays tribute to Arsenal career with hidden detail

Alex Scott set pulses racing on Tuesday morning when she posted several photos of herself looking sensational in a tuxedo-style jumpsuit.

The former Arsenal player, who also presents BBC's Football Focus, looked incredible in the figure-flattering ensemble. Complete with a double-breasted tailored bodice and daring deep-V neckline, Alex's navy number cascaded down her gym-honed figure into wide-leg trousers. The 36-year-old star also paid tribute to her formal Arsenal career with a delicate red diamond hidden within her dazzling diamond choker.

WATCH: Alex Scott rocks a backless tuxedo jumpsuit at the London Palladium

Teaming her glamorous look with platform black heels, Alex looked ready to take to the stage at London's Palladium for An Audience with Arsene Wenger & David Dein.

The One Show presenter's raven hair flowed past her shoulders in bouncy curls as she rocked dramatic false lashes and a statement pink eye look

Alex posed on the stairs of the London Palladium in her Reiss ensemble

"Shine bright like a diamond," Alex captioned the series of photos. "Spent the evening Co-hosting alongside @wrightyofficial an audience with Arsene Wenger & David Dein at the London palladium yano!!! SOLD OUT!! Jhezzzzz".

"Thank you @sarahhojewellery for the red diamond in honour of Arsenal", Alex continued.

Alex revealed details of a hidden red diamond in her look

Fans were seriously obsessed with the star's show stopping look, rushing to the comments to share the love for her glamorous transformation. "QUEEN!!!" commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Looking so elegant and stylish".

Alex's gorgeous Reiss jumpsuit appears to be out of stock online, but we've found the ultimate dupe so you can rock the tuxedo-chic this party season.

Contrast Tux Jumpsuit, was £225, now £180, Karen Millen

Complete with an elegant low back and stylish halter neck design, team this jumpsuit with glitzy accessories for the perfect evening attire.

It's not the first time this week Alex turned up the heat with her incredible outfits. At the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, the Football Focus star looked sensational as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous diamond-encrusted ballgown.

Fans were left stunned at her jaw-dropping look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram to compliment the star on her elegant ensemble. "WOW what a stunning outfit," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "Now THAT'S a frock! You look absolutely beautiful."

