Alex Scott turns up the heat in stylish denim shorts for new role

Alex Scott turned up the heat on Tuesday as she arrived at The One Show studios in a pair of chic denim shorts and a classic white tee – and we're loving her off-duty look.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in a lift, turning on her "work mode" after soaking up the September sun in her summery outfit.

Alex rocked her off-duty look as she prepared to present The One Show

Kelly Rowland's "Work" played in the background of her Story before the star shared behind-the-scenes snaps from The One Show's studio. The 36-year-old may have been sporting her pre-glam outfit before getting ready to appear on our screens, but she still looked elegant in the paper-bag style shorts and classic black sandals to elongate her legs.

The Tokyo Olympics presenter accessorized with chunky silver jewellery, completing her look with several neck chains, statement silver rings and delicate diamond studs.

It's not the first time the football star has caused a stir on social media with her dreamy outfit choices. Alex presented Soccer Aid over the weekend alongside Dermot O'Leary, and looked sensational in a tuxedo-style dress.

Turning heads on the pitch, Alex's sophisticated frock featured statement studded buttons, a daring plunged neckline and chic padded shoulders. She teamed her all-black ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels, completing the look with a dramatic smokey eye.

Alex turned heads at Soccer Aid on Sunday

The former Strictly contested received a flurry of compliments from fans, including one who wrote: "You are amazing! Always so classy and elegant," whilst another agreed: "You are beyond beautiful!"

Several other fans left a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments, with a third writing: "You are made for the job, I love the presenting you have done to date, you are growing in confidence… but your style, your poise and your knowledge is outstanding".

Alex is currently covering for fellow presenter, Alex Jones, who welcomed her baby daughter with husband Charlie Thomson just two weeks ago.

