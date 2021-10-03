Alex Scott causes a stir in thigh-split mini dress with daring animal print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Football Focus presenter Alex Scott caused a stir on Instagram on Saturday night when she posed in the dreamiest animal-print dress – and we're seriously obsessed with her style.

Taking to social media to share her latest look, the 36-year-old star rocked a daring leopard-print coord, captioning her post: "'I knocked by she's not allowed out to play'".

Standing outside a black door, The One Show presenter looked incredible in a bold strapless mini dress complete with a daring thigh-split and matching blazer.

Pairing her frock with pointed-toe heels and large gold hoop earrings, Alex channelled effortless glamour in the statement ensemble.

The star rocked leopard print for her evening out

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comments to compliment the star's latest look, including former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley, who simply commented: "A LOOK".

Another fan asked: "Alex did you wear this on Football Focus?" to which the star replied: "Don't think I could pull this off the time of the day Focus goes out! [laughing emoji]".

The rest of her comment section was full of heart-eye and fire emojis – and it's easy to see why. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Alex's daring outfit was a co-ord from designer brand Michael Kors, but we've found several dupes on the high street so you can recreate the star's chic look for a fraction of the price.

Leopard Print Bodycon Dress, £16, PrettyLittleThing

We’ve been loving Alex's looks of late, and her figure-flattering jumpsuit worn on The One Show last week was no exception. The brunette beauty, who is currently covering Welsh presenter Alex Jones whilst she's on maternity leave, looked incredible in the colourful ensemble from Karen Millen.

Taking to her Instagram to show off her gym-honed figure in the flattering utility-style jumpsuit, the football star penned: "Nothing going on here [eyes emoji]" as she looked over her shoulder.

Alex's flowing raven hair was styled into loose curls and left to flow past her shoulders. Serving us timeless glamour for her presenting stint, the star sported a rose gold smokey eye, lots of contour and a chic pink lip. Simply stunning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.