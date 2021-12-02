Rebel Wilson's very fit physique is put on display in cropped top and skintight pants She's lost more than 75lbs

Rebel Wilson ramped up her new role as a Fiji Ambassador with a stunning snapshot she shared with fans during her latest adventure.

The Pitch Perfect actress showed off her dramatic health overhaul in skintight activewear as she posed with some of the island's residents.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's 'hot girl' swimsuit video in belted one-piece is a scene-stealer

Rebel oozed confidence in an ab-baring cropped top and matching lycra leggings as she beamed in the tropical destination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a flirty red dress as she frolics in the sea in Fiji

She looked toned, fit and healthy and her 75lb weight loss was front and centre.

Rebel has been sharing some envy-inducing snapshots from her time away where she's paraded her fit figure in a series of swimsuits which we wouldn't mind adding to our vacation wish list.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a vision as a red 'mermaid' in stunning seaside photo

SEE: Rebel Wilson shocks fans as she reveals 'dramatic' ways her life has changed after weight loss

The campaign she's been working on is called, Open to Happiness, the CEP of Tourism Fiji, Brent Hill, told 7News, it's meant to show "exactly what Fiji does like nowhere else in the world; welcome our guests with a genuine warmth and Bula spirit that will leave you in love with Fiji and its people".

Rebel is a Fiji Ambassador

It's just another of the many projects Rebel is working on. This year she filmed her first non-comedic role in, The Almond and the Seahorse, she launched her career as a children's book author and she shot and produced the comedy, Senior Year too.

Add to that the fact she's been able to maintain her weight loss and healthy approach to life, and she's on to a winner.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a beach goddess in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous new photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like a model in striking photo - fans go wild for 'gorgeous' look

Rebel recently opened up about her newfound wellness when she chatted with People magazine.

She said that despite her impressive transformation, she's still not perfect.

Rebel has been wowing in a series of sensational swimsuits

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she began. "And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.