Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad Say it isn't so!

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last.

The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces.

But fans were saddened to find out this is the end of the road for Carrie's partnership.

She wrote: "Our new Holiday/Winter line for @CALIAbyCarrie is here, probably my favorite collection we’ve done!

"This new product hitting stores now will be my last collection, which I will continue to share more of over the coming months.

"I am so proud of everything we've created and built, and look forward to seeing where CALIA goes from here! I'm excited about all the future has to bring."

Her fans were stunned to hear she would not be creating any more pieces and couldn't help but share their disappointment in the comments.

Carrie's latest collection for CALIA will be her last

"Wait you can drop this bombshell on me right now. I’m not ok. Your last collection? I can’t move right now," wrote one, while a second said: "seriously I’m so bummed!! I can’t believe it. I live in this line!! I love her clothes."

A third person gave some hope when they commented: "I think CALIA will exist just without Carrie, as sad as it is."

Fans will no doubt be rushing to get their hands on the latest collection just in time for Christmas too.

The singer has a busy holiday season ahead of her and won't be able to just relax at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their children, Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie has two children with her husband Mike Fisher

On 1 Dec, she will kick off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, REFLECTIONS at the Strip's Resorts World Las Vegas.

In a statement announcing her plans, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

