Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!

The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out.

Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through revealed her running in a head-to-toe red, lycra outfit her fans adored.

Her social media followers rushed to get their hands on the garment and said they could only hope to look as fabulous as she does in the bold look.

It wasn't the only snapshot she shared modeling her brand either. There were a series of casual ensembles for fans of the brand to pick from.

Sadly, however, Carrie also had to break the news that this will mark the end of her collaboration with CALIA.

Swipe to see Carrie's winning red look

She wrote: "Our new Holiday/Winter line for @CALIAbyCarrie is here, probably my favorite collection we’ve done!

"This new product hitting stores now will be my last collection, which I will continue to share more of over the coming months.

"I am so proud of everything we've created and built, and look forward to seeing where CALIA goes from here! I'm excited about all the future has to bring."

Carrie regularly updates fans on her workout regime

Her fans were stunned to hear she would not be creating any more pieces and couldn't help but share their disappointment in the comments.

Many of them panicked because they love the clothing so much but were assured by one fan who gave a beacon of hope when they wrote: "I think CALIA will exist just without Carrie, as sad as it is."

It's perhaps not surprising that the mom-of-two has had to drop one of her projects as she's certainly got her hands full.

On 1 December she'll kick off her first-ever Las Vegas residency and let's not forget that she also has two young boys to look after with her husband, Mike Fisher.

