Pregnant Vogue Williams looks phenomenal in leather skirt and sparkly crop top

Vogue Williams' maternity wardrobe just keeps getting better and better. The star looked phenomenal on Monday in a leather pencil skirt and sparkly crop top for her Bare by Vogue photoshoot.

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, the 36-year-old wrote: "Shooting all the vibes for @barebyvogue," as she snapped a mirror selfie on set.

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in leather-look pencil dress

Vogue wore her blonde hair in beautiful waves and sported a glamorous makeup look complete with a black smokey eye. She looked gorgeous in her silver sparkly crop top, which paired perfectly with the black leather pencil skirt and black strappy heels.

She kept her accessories minimal on the shoot, letting the outfit (and the tan!) do all the talking. The set looked equally amazing, complete with colourful furniture and grand glass sliding doors.

Vogue Williams wowed in her latest ensemble

The mother-of-two is expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping her from her busy work commitments. Vogue shared a series of snaps throughout the day from the photo shoot, wearing a range of stunning outfits.

Luckily for us, the Heart Radio star shared exactly where she got her full look from, and we will definitely be recreating it this festive season.

Her sparkly crop top is by none other than high street favourite Zara, however, it is currently sold out online. But not to fear, as we have sourced an amazing alternative. This River Island number looks just like Vogue's top, and is perfect for pairing with jeans, trousers and skirts this season.

Silver crop top, £40, River Island

Vogue recently spoke to HELLO! about how she doesn’t plan on slowing down during her third pregnancy. "I'll probably keep working up until the baby arrives. I wouldn't know what to do with myself if I wasn't working."

Opening up about finding out that his wife is pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

