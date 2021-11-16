Pregnant Vogue Williams wows in bold leg-baring dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams wowed fans on Monday when she shared a new photo to her social media wearing a bold leg-baring dress.

The pregnant Heart Radio presenter looked phenomenal in the unique blue and red number from Irish brand Lennon Courtney, which she paired with a pair of black ankle boots from Zara.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Vogue wrote: "I can confirm that the only part of me that I have instant tan on is from just above my ankle to just above my knee…only the bits on show! @barebyvogue who else does that? Soooooo much easier when you've forgotten to do your tan!"

The soon-to-be mother-of-three finished off her stylish ensemble with a chunky gold necklace and her black and gold Ray-Ban sunglasses. She wore her hair in a chic ponytail and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Vogue Williams wowed fans in her bold dress

Fans were loving the outfit, with one commenting: "You look amazing, love those colours," while another added: "You look so radiant!"

Many followers also related to Vogue's fake tan hack, with one agreeing: "Yes! I always do this in winter," while another said: "I do that all the time going to work if I don’t have time for my mousse".

Although the star's exact dress is no longer available online, check out this stunning alternative that we have sourced.

Cassie mini dress, £118, Free People

Vogue showcased her impeccable maternity style once again last week when she stepped out in New York for a glittering event alongside her husband Spencer Matthews.

The 36-year-old donned a dazzling sequin dress that featured long sleeves, a scoop neckline and a form-fitting silhouette. Vogue wore her blonde locks in a simple bun, allowing her shimmering dress to be the star of the show.

The event was for The Council of Fashion Designers of America which was sponsored by Spencer's clean non-alcoholic drinks brand called CleanCo.

