Vogue Williams dresses baby bump in glitzy sequins for NY cocktail party The star is pregnant with her third child

Vogue Williams looked sensational on Friday as she stepped out in New York for a glittering event alongside her husband Spencer Matthews.

The presenter wowed in a dazzling sequin dress and the head-turning design features long sleeves, a scoop neckline and a form-fitting silhouette. The body-skimming style allowed Vogue to show off her hint of baby bump as she is expecting her third child next year, to join children Theodore and Gigi Margaux.

Vogue wore her blonde locks in a simple bun, allowing her shimmering dress to be the star of the show.

Fans adored the star's glam look with one writing: "You look incredible Vogue!" and another penning: "Looking fab."

Vogue dazzled in sequins on Friday

The event was for The Council of Fashion Designers of America which was sponsored by Spencer's clean non-alcoholic drinks brand called CleanCo. Vogue captioned the photo: " Oh what a night!!! The @cfda awards were amazing in NY. I had a great time drinking @cleanco.us cocktails and people watching to the max! V proud of @spencermatthews his brand @cleanco.us @cleanco were one of the sponsors at the event…"

We are loving Vogue's pregnancy fashion looks

Spencer himself also looked very dapper on the night, opting for a velvet blazer in an emerald green shade and teaming it with a black bow tie.

Earlier in the week, Vogue sported another winning look in the form of a skirt and blouse combo. The Heart Radio star looked stunning in a bright pink, silky mini skirt from Valle and Vik, which highlighted her blossoming baby bump. She styled the skirt with a pretty lilac blouse, and we can't get enough of the fun colour mix.

Vogue is expecting the couple's third child

Vogue shared the look to her Instagram Story and could be heard saying: "Tonight's little outfit is from Valle and Vik, I'd say I have about five minutes before it doesn’t fit me anymore, but I love it!"

Again, she rocked a slick back bun and it looked great. Keep the pregnancy fashion photos coming!

