Vogue Williams has done it again! The pregnant star looked stunning on Sunday in a black and white striped mini dress which she styled with cream knee-high boots.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother-of-two shared one of her iconic outfit videos. She captioned it: "It is like an iceberg to be honest!" as she filmed herself in the mirror and expressed her worries about how cold her bare legs would be.

WATCH: Pregnant Vogue Williams wows in mini dress and knee-high boots

Vogue paired the dress with a chic black trench coat and a black chain shoulder bag, wearing her blonde hair down for the occasion and sporting natural makeup.

The 36-year-old is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, however, we have found an amazing alternative to her jumper dress for you to rock this winter.

This striped number from NastyGal would look so cute paired with tights and boots this season. Simply throw on an oversized black coat a la Vogue for an easy desk-to-daywear look.

NastyGal Knitted Stripe Mini Jumper Dress, £19.50, Debenhams

Spencer Matthews' wife has been dressing her bump in a range of stunning outfits of late, and last week she looked phenomenal in a leather pencil skirt and sparkly crop top for her Bare by Vogue photoshoot.

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, Vogue wrote: "Shooting all the vibes for @barebyvogue," as she snapped a mirror selfie on set.

Vogue Williams wowed in her sparkly ensemble

The star wore her hair in beautiful waves and sported a glamorous makeup look complete with a black smokey eye. She looked gorgeous in her silver sparkly crop top, which paired perfectly with the black leather pencil skirt and black strappy heels.

She kept her accessories minimal on the shoot, letting the outfit (and the tan!) do all the talking. The set looked equally amazing, complete with colourful furniture and grand glass sliding doors. We can't wait to see what Vogue will wear next!

