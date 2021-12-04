Gwen Stefani gets in the holiday spirit with a stunning array of festive dresses She looked as perfect as ever!

Gwen Stefani always knows how to turn a look, and on Saturday, the singer showcased a stunning array of Christmas clothing - and we loved all of them.

The star was performing at the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration to mark the countdown to Christmas and she looked flawless in every single festive look. In the first one, she resembled a gingerbread creation in a mini-dress which featured brown panelling, while the top half of the dress resembled candy canes.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani dazzles in festive mini-dress

The dress was even decorated with little gingerbread men and stunning emeralds.

As she twirled around, she unveiled another stunning look, looking like the perfect Mrs. Claus in a red sparkling dress with a fur lining.

Her final look was one of her best as she looked like an ice queen in a gorgeous white dress that perfectly hugged her figure.

In her caption, she teased: "It's December…u know what that means #christmas #disney gx."

We're in love with this gorgeous dress!

And fans lost their minds over the sensational clip, as one enthused: "You are the Queen of Christmas! You make everything better and so much prettier!"

A second added: "You are one of the most beautiful women on this planet!! I'm so glad you're happy in life!!!" and a third commented: "Omg most precious Christmas angel."

Others got caught up in the Christmas mood and posted strings of Christmas tree emojis to get themselves in the festive spirit.

The Hollaback Girl singer is known for her creative looks and she thrilled fans back in October as she relived one of her best looks.

Gwen brought the festive spirit

The star shared a series of pictures of her on stage from over the years, including one of her looking stylish in a white crop top and studded jeans, accessorised with oversized hoops and space buns.

The mom-of-three spent the majority of the pandemic in Oklahoma with her now-husband Blake Shelton, and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Gwen and Blake got engaged last year and tied the knot in a gorgeous summer wedding at that very ranch.

While Gwen is now busy back on stage, her husband is back on the judging panel on The Voice – the very show where they met back in 2014.

