Gwen Stefani's sense of style has birthed some pretty iconic moments, especially during her No Doubt era and early solo career.

The singer shared with fans a throwback of epic proportions that showed off one of her quirkier style choices.

Gwen posted a picture on her Instagram of a stunning shot of hers against a beautiful skyline. She wore a stunning white dress which featured red and white-striped lines running down it and a horse near the bottom, evoking the image of a carousel.

She paired the look with her signature curled blonde tresses and some roses in her hair, to give it all an ethereal touch as she posed with one leg on the ledge and her hand behind her back.

"Remember this one @officialdanilohair ? gx #oldendays #glammedup," she wrote in the caption.

Gwen's carousel dress stirred up some memories for many fans

Fans fell head-over-heels for the throwback, and many flooded the comments with heart emojis aplenty.

One simply commented, "Showstopper!!" Another wrote, "This was one of my favorite gowns that you've worn," and many recognized it as the iconic Alexander McQueen carousel dress, even adding some carousel horse emojis.

Gwen has had some incredible fashion moments lately, but the last time she made such an impression with a white gown was with her wedding dress from her marriage to Blake Shelton.

In fact, the Hollaback Girl singer donned two beautiful dresses for the occasion, one for the ceremony and one for the festivities after.

The party version of Gwen's wedding dress

She's shared several pictures of her two gowns, one of which was a breathtaking Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction."

The second was a more party appropriate version, a white mini strapless dress which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

