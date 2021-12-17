Martine McCutcheon wears mini black dress for date night with sister Louisa – fans notice incredible detail

Martine McCutcheon reunited with her sister Louisa for a special night out in London – and couldn't help but tell her fans all about it.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon's secret to feeling better than ever and the other Christmas film she was almost cast in

The duo enjoyed a pre-Christmas dinner at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair, London, that consisted of lobster and a special Christmas present!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine Mccutcheon Welcomes New Family Member

Taking to Instagram, the Love Actually star shared several pictures of their night out, and both women looked stunning for the special occasion.

READ: Martine McCutcheon's red dress and matching thigh-high boots have Christmas written all over them

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon reveals how she manages her ME, Lyme disease and fibromyalgia

Martine dazzled in a mini black dress, which she accessorised with black tights, black heels and her wedding day clutch bag. Her step-sister Louisa, who is the daughter of Martine's mum's husband Alan Tomlin, perfectly matched the star in an all-black look.

Martine with her sister Louisa

"@scottsmayfair I wanted to say an extra special thank you for looking after us so wonderfully at such a busy time of year. The lobster – delicious. The atmosphere is so magical & elegant and we finally feel Christmassy!" Martine began her post.

"My gorgeous sister @louisa.sarahjane I love you and the fact you managed to get me into London for a pre crimbo get together whilst we've both been up to our eyes in work and social commitments just goes to show how much I adore you & vice Versa! Glad we did though! "Sisters by chance, friends by choice" #chrirstmasdinner #scotts #stepsisters #friends #loveyou #glamtime #feelingfestive," Martine lovingly captioned the post.

Fans loved the rare snap of the siblings and many guesses the gift Martine had given her sister.

The duo headed to London's Scott's restaurant

"Butler & Wilson Bag," one guessed, to which Martine replied: "Yes! And my wedding bag too."

Another praised the actress' ear piercing, " The helix piercing," they wrote, leaving the mother-of-one impressed. "Well noticed!" she wrote back.

Her sister Louisa loved the post and commented: "Had the best time."