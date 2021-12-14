Martine McCutcheon's daring gold dress is perfect for the party season

Martine McCutcheon looked party-ready as she modelled a shimmering gold gown for an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! The Love Actually star, who has guest-edited our Christmas Digital Issue, looked sensational in the maxi dress as she posed at The Mitre Hampton Court hotel.

Seated on a red velvet chair and gazing into the distance, Martine showed off her trim and toned figure as she crossed one leg over the other, revealing the dress's side split detail.

For those who want to copy Martine's look, the festive frock is available to buy on Club L for £125. Aptly named the Take Me Out dress, it's sure to turn heads and comes in sizes six to 14.

Martine McCutcheon guest-edits our Christmas Digital Issue

The red carpet-worthy look, which also features a low-cut open back, would go fabulously with neutral heels, or over-the-knee white boots like Martine models. Hair swept up into a casual up-do or ponytail would totally complete the look.

Martine McCutcheon looked party-ready for our Christmas shoot

During our exclusive interview, Martine opened up about her Christmas plans and traditions, as well as the secret to feeling so confident and content at 45. Despite facing several health battles like M.E., Lyme disease and fibromyalgia, the actress is coping well and has learnt when her body needs to rest and relax.

"I try to be 80 per cent of the time gluten and dairy-free," she revealed of her diet. "But it's not the end of the world if I have it, I make sure that I have at least two raw green juices a day because the more alkaline your body is, the less disease can survive in your system."

Gold sequin open back maxi dress with side split, £125, Club L

Martine added: "In the past, I always used to push beyond my limits. But now, for me, it's about doing things gently and listening to my body. I literally do some gentle stretching with the Calm app, every morning, and I meditate for ten minutes every day and I go for long walks with my dogs daily.

"Stretching and toning make me feel great and really helps with the stiffness and pain I get from my fibromyalgia. It's funny, all the intense, really strong stuff just didn't work for me. But the going more gently and the more consistent route and doing something I really enjoy, does make me feel so much better."

Pair the gold dress with over-the-knee boots like Martine

The singer, who shares a six-year-old son Rafferty with her husband Jack McManus, added: "And I always love to dance! I started out wanting to be a dancer and sometimes I just dance around with Rafferty - that kind of thing."

