Martine McCutcheon's red dress and matching thigh-high boots have Christmas written all over them

Martine McCutcheon has modelled the perfect festive look and it just screams Christmas. The Love Actually star, who is well-known for her role in the romantic comedy, gave us all the feels as she posed for an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot.

Acting as our guest editor for our Christmas Digital Issue, Martine, 45, was the epitome of the holiday season in her vibrant red frock and matching thigh-high boots.

And those wanting to steal Martine's style are in luck! Her dress is available to buy on Coast for £183.20, reduced from £229. The whimsical Mesh Tiered Skirt Midi Dress features luxe layers of frothy fabric as well as a sweet ribbon to cinch in your waistline. It comes in sizes eight to 18 and is also available in an elegant – and equally festive – forest green colourway.

Martine McCutcheon guest-edits our Christmas Digital Issue

For our exclusive shoot, Martine completed her look with the eye-catching Dominique RED boots by Steve Madden. The over-the-knee boots are also discounted, now selling for £96 and available in sizes three, four, five, seven and eight.

Martine looked positively festive in her red dress and boots

"Don't underestimate the power of red," the product description reads. "With an over-the-knee shaft and a tall stiletto heel, the DOMINIQUE is hot as fire! Wear the overknee boots to the club or rock the thigh-high boots with a stiletto heel with an oversized hoodie to create grunge looks." We're sold!

Mesh Tiered Skirt Mini Dress, £183.20, Coast

Martine, 45, opened up about her style during our exclusive Christmas interview, saying she didn't feel particularly more adventurous with age, but she has learnt a thing or two.

"I've always adored fashion and lifestyle," said the TV star. "I just think I'm more aware of what I am and what I'm not. I'm just more knowing of myself. And I think when you know yourself, you're not trying to be something you're not anymore. And it just took me ages. It took me ages!

Dominique RED, £96, Steve Madden

"The actress in me is very much a chameleon and that's why I love fashion so much. The minute I put an outfit on when I'm filming or I'm performing, I feel like that's who I'm going to be. And so I bring a bit of that into my everyday life. But ultimately, it's very important that when you wear something, you're wearing it and it's not wearing you."

