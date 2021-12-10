Martine McCutcheon looks seriously glam in sequin mini dress for special date night

Martine McCutcheon shared a peek inside her special date night with her husband Jack McManus on Thursday night – and she looked gorgeous.

MORE: Alex Scott's bold velvet dress with thigh-high split dazzles fans

The actress, 45, rocked a black one-shouldered mini dress covered with sequins which she paired with sheer polka dot tights and patent boots from Zara. The ruffled party dress is sure to turn heads this festive season, but fans will have to wait to get their hands on one since it is out of stock on the Coast website – not surprising considering it was 40 per cent off in the sale, down to a bargain £35!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine Mccutcheon Welcomes New Family Member

"She’s out out! Can’t wait to join my management and friends for the @matchstickgroup party! @maxparker8 is of course doing it all in style and we are all so excited! @jackmcmanus1 is my Co manager (as well as hubby for his sins) and he’s even got a new tux for the occasion… He’s going to be a mixture of James Bond at the end of a hard night and Marc Bolan with the curly hair… OOO that’s pretty sexy come to think of it!

READ: Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus welcome 'cheeky' new addition to family

PHOTOS: Royal ladies rocking festive sequins! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in their glittering outfits

The actress looked gorgeous in her sequin party dress

"We need this night out. Working together, parenting together and generally being together nearly 24/7 makes us want to kill each other at times! BUT we’ve now got Luther Vandross playing and tonight it’s about being a couple and having fun together! I’m off to get a glass of bubbles! Lots of love to you all," Martine wrote.

Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, including: "Looking picture perfect." Another added: "Enjoy your date night, you look blooming gorgeous too," and a third remarked: "Martine you look absolutely incredible!!!"

Shop the look:

Sequin mini dress, was £195 now £156, Karen Millen

This isn't the first time she has given us some series Christmas outfit inspiration. Martine kicked off December by heading out "with the school parents" dressed to the nines.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram Stories, the Love Actually star wowed as she posed in front of her Christmas tree in a black silk top and white sequined trousers.

READ: Holly Willoughby's best-ever sequin outfits - and where to buy them

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.