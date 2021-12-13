Martine McCutcheon's ultimate partywear guide for Christmas 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Christmas party season is officially upon us and to celebrate, HELLO!’s digital guest editor Martine McCutcheon is revealing her favourite partywear picks of the season! From stylish sequin dresses to tailored tuxedo jumpsuits, statement diamond earrings to the chicest clutch bags, these festive finds are not to be missed!

The perfect party dress

Rebecca Vallance Black Embellished Mini Dress, £215, Harvey Nichols

You can never go wrong with a little black dress. Combining "retro flair with rock-chic glam," this embellished design hails from Rebecca Vallance's new season collection, and it also comes in a vibrant Santa red shade.

Champagne Full Skirt Sequin Cami Midi Dress, £83.40, Coast

Go for gold this Christmas! Coast's sequin midi comes in a rich champagne hue and features a voluminous skirt and a statement back complete with crossover straps.

Red Silk Slip Dress, £199.99, Mango

Slip dresses are all the rage right now and Mango's festive red number would look so glam paired with strappy sandals and a shimmering jewellery set.

A statement jumpsuit

Tuxedo Jumpsuit, £150, Boden

Effortlessly elegant, one of Martine’s favourite picks is this tuxedo jumpsuit from Boden. Absolutely timeless, the wide-leg trousers, belted waist and halterneck create an uber flattering silhouette.

Wide Leg Metallic Jumpsuit, £125, Phase Eight

Phase Eight has created the ultimate all-in-one style for Christmas. Designed in a striking plisse texture, coordinate this metallic jumpsuit with droplet earrings and silver stilettos.

Sequin trousers

Black Sequin Trousers, £45.50, Wallis

Sequin trousers are selling like hotcakes right now, and we reckon this shimmering pair from Wallis will be sold out in no time – so you better act quick.

A bold red coat

Red Wrap Coat, £56.68, Oasis

If Martine's iconic Love Actually character, Natalie, has taught us anything, it's that a red coat is always a good idea.

Party shoes

Embellished Brooch Heels, £120, Dune London

Also available in bright fuchsia and a textured metallic design, these embellished brooch heels will elevate every and any outfit.

A stylish suit

Navy metallic blazer, £65, and matching trousers, £40, River Island

Dress to the nines in a tailored two-piece this Christmas. Retailing at a total of £105, pair River Island's Midnight blue suit with a sequin cami for added glamour.

Double-breasted blazer, £69.99, and matching trousers, £49.99, Mango

Expect major compliments in this structured tuxedo-style suit. Shop the matching co-ord or layer your new favourite jacket over a sparkly party dress.

A sparkly bag

Shimmer Fringe Bag, £40, Accessorize

Accessorize's shimmer fringe bag can be worn over the shoulder or styled as a clutch.

Sparkle Tassel Clutch Bag, £49, Phase Eight

Reduced to £49 in the sale, this beautiful black bag is adorned with sparkling tassels that glisten in the light.

Statement earrings

White Zirconia Dangly Earrings, £249, Sif Jakobs

Handcrafted from the finest 925 sterling silver, these dangly earrings are studded with facet cut white zirconia.

Crystal Star Hoops in Gold, £65, Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu's celestial design also comes in silver and rose gold.

Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings, £70, Pandora

A sophisticated, yet simple design, Pandora's Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings are absolutely stunning.

Red lipstick

'Energy' Red Lipstick, £20, Bare Minerals

And to polish off your partywear – a bold red lip of course.

