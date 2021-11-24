Geri Horner mourning the sudden death of her brother Max aged 54 The pair were close

Geri Horner is mourning the death of her brother Max Halliwell. The 54-year-old collapsed at home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, last week and was being treated in intensive care following the fall before he tragically passed away.

Police said Max, who worked for an eco-friendly technology firm, had been taken to Watford General Hospital after being found at his home.

In a statement, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

"Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

Geri with her mother Ana Maria

"The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died. His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

Brother and sister were close and Max even made an appearance on Geri's 2010 Life Stories episode with Piers Morgan.

At the time, Max explained how the singer was a 'daddy's girl' and how the pair were left devastated by the death of their father, Laurence, from a heart attack in 1993.

Geri pictured with her mother Ana Maria and daughter Bluebell

He said during the film: "Young Geri was always wanting to be the centre of attention.

"I think Geri doted heavily on her father. Maybe because of the attention that my father gave her as regards to her potential.

"He obviously saw something early on, so I'd call her a bit of a daddy's girl, definitely."

