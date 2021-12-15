Amanda Holden looks angelic in white knitwear and thigh-split skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's latest look is giving us all the inspiration we need for our festive wardrobe. Looking angelic in an all-white ensemble on Tuesday, the Heart Radio presenter looked radiant as she shared exciting news with fans.

Taking to Instagram to share the details of her new collaboration with Charles Worthington, the 50-year-old star took fans through her favourite hair products from the range, including her hero 'ultraviolet shampoo'. Wearing a figure-hugging knit jumper and thigh-split midi skirt, the mother-of-two looked incredible as her neutral outfit complemented her gym-honed figure.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dons a sparkly sequin skirt for festive occasion

Amanda teamed her all-white look with a bronze smokey eye and lots of contour, wearing her blonde locks in a sleek straightened style.

"If you're rushing around shopping for everyone’s else’s Christmas presents, there’s still time to treat yourself to a little bit of self-care, here’s are my favourite CW products for some inspiration!" Amanda captioned the post.

Amanda rocked an all-white outfit for her latest Instagram post

"I'm thrilled to officially be the new ambassador for Charles Worthington – I’ve trusted their products to look after my hair for years!" she continued.

While several fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Amanda on her latest collaboration, others were left fixated on her stunning outfit.

"You are one beautiful woman," penned one fan, while another agreed: "Looking absolutely gorgeous Amanda!"

White knitwear is everywhere this season, and is the perfect base to add some festive sparkle with accessories. We're loving this cashmere dupe of Amanda's scooped-neck knitwear - pair it with a thigh-split midi skirt, calf-length boots and an oversized blazer for the ultimate Holden look.

The White Company cashmere jumper, £79, Selfridges

It's not the first time this week Amanda has donned a thigh-split skirt. The star rocked head-to-toe high street on Monday, serving up a chic festive look from Zara.

The radio star wowed in a purple shimmering sequin skirt and a dark purple jumper, finished off with violet-hued heels. Amanda modelled her tonal look with perfectly blow-dried locks, choosing to pose in the hallway of the Heart Radio studios.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that even Amanda's manicure matched the look as she sported dreamy lilac nails.

